BRIEF-Terra Nitrogen company Q4 earnings per share $1.85

Feb 15 Terra Nitrogen Company LP

* Terra Nitrogen Company, L.P. reports fourth quarter 2016 results

* Q4 sales $93.4 million versus $151.3 million

* Q4 earnings per share $1.85

* Terra Nitrogen Company LP - In 2017, TNCLP expects to make capital expenditures in range of $75 million to $85 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
