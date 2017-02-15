BRIEF-CF Industries Holdings Q4 adjusted loss per share $0.39

BRIEF-Eaton Vance Corp reports Q2 earnings per share $0.62
* Eaton Vance Corp report for the three and six month periods ended april 30, 2017
Feb 15 CF Industries Holdings Inc
* CF Industries Holdings, Inc. reports fourth quarter net loss of $320 million and EBITDA loss of $135 million; adjusted net loss of $90 million and adjusted EBITDA of $133 million
* Q4 adjusted loss per share $0.39
* Q4 loss per share $1.38
* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.05 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q4 sales $867 million versus I/B/E/S view $908.6 million
* CF Industries Holdings Inc says shipments of UAN in Q4 exceeded two million tons
* New capital expenditures for 2017 are estimated to be in range of approximately $400 to $450 million
* CF Industries -Expects to receive tax refunds of about $800 million due to carryback of certain federal and state tax losses from 2016 tax year to prior periods
* Expects North American demand for nitrogen in 2017 to be relatively unchanged compared to 2016
* CF Industries Holdings Inc says cash refunds related to tax loss carryback are expected to be received in Q3 of 2017
* In quarter, "exports of UAN and ammonia were significantly higher year-over-year"
* CF Industries Holdings Inc says during Q4 of 2016, company recognized an impairment charge of $134 million relating to its investment in plnl
* CF Industries Holdings Inc says global nitrogen prices rose during Q4 of 2016. U.S. prices also increased, but remained below international parity
* In united states, for 2017 co forecasts 89.5 million acres of corn planted and fewer than 50 million acres of wheat planted
* Excess global nitrogen supply pressured Q4 results
* CF Industries Holdings - About 7 million nutrient tons of imported nitrogen will be required to meet North American agricultural, industrial demand for FY 2017
* CF Industries Holdings - Q4 2016 results include realized loss on natural gas hedges of $5 million versus a realized loss on natural gas hedges of $30 million
* CF Industries Holdings - In Q3 2017, expects tax refunds of about $800 million due to carryback of certain federal, state tax losses from 2016 tax year to prior periods Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, May 24 Anthem Inc is looking at each state to determine what its participation in the Obamacare individual market will be next year given the political and regulatory uncertainty, Chief Executive Officer Joseph Swedish said on Wednesday.
* Says discussions with its lending banks are well advanced and they are targeting execution of an agreement during June 2017, prior to implementation of broader Seadrill Limited restructuring