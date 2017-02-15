版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 16日 星期四

BRIEF-Kinross provides update on organic development projects and exploration

Feb 15 Kinross Gold Corp

* Kinross provides update on organic development projects and exploration

* Kinross Gold Corp - Development is on schedule and on budget for Tasiast Phase One project Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
