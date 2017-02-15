版本:
BRIEF-National Bank of Canada announces the redemption for cash of $1 bln series 7 medium term notes

Feb 15 National Bank Of Canada

* National Bank of Canada announces the redemption for cash of 1 billion $ series 7 medium term notes Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
