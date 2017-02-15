版本:
2017年 2月 16日

BRIEF-Copa Holdings reports Q4 adj. earnings per share $1.42

Feb 15 Copa Holdings SA

* Copa Holdings reports net income of $95.8 million and EPS of $2.26 for the fourth quarter of 2016

* Q4 earnings per share $2.26

* Q4 revenue $601.3 million versus I/B/E/S view $573.9 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $1.41 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $1.42 excluding items Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
