BRIEF-Barrick reports Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.22

BRIEF-Eaton Vance Corp reports Q2 earnings per share $0.62
* Eaton Vance Corp report for the three and six month periods ended april 30, 2017
Feb 15 Barrick Gold Corp
* Barrick reports 2016 full year and fourth quarter results
* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.22
* Q4 earnings per share $0.36
* Q4 revenue $2.32 billion
* Barrick Gold Corp - for 2017, production guidance is 5.60-5.90 million ounces of gold, at a cost of sales applicable to gold of $780-$820 per ounce
* Barrick Gold Corp says intend to reduce our total debt by $2.9 billion, to $5 billion, by end of 2018 - half of which is being targeted in 2017
* Barrick Gold Corp - for 2018, we expect to produce 4.80-5.30 million ounces of gold, at a cost of sales applicable to gold of $790-$840 per ounce
* Barrick Gold Corp - in 2019, we expect to produce 4.60-5.10 million ounces of gold, at a cost of sales applicable to gold of $800-$870 per ounce
* Says expect to maintain annual production of at least 4.5 million ounces of gold through 2021.
* Barrick Gold Corp - qtrly copper production 101 million pounds versus 138 million pounds last year
* Barrick Gold Corp - gold production in Q4 was 1.52 million ounces
* Barrick Gold Corp qtrly all-in sustaining costs for copper were $2.04 per pound versus $2.15 per pound last year
* Barrick Gold Corp sees 2017 all-in sustaining costs for gold of $720-$770 per ounce.
* Barrick Gold Corp qtrly all-in sustaining costs for gold were $730 per ounce, a reduction of 12 percent compared to 2015
* Barrick Gold Corp says Q4 revenue was $2.32 billion versus. $2.24 billion last year
* Barrick Gold Corp - expect to maintain annual production of at least 4.5 million ounces of gold through 2021
* Barrick Gold Corp sees total 2017 capital expenditures $1,300 million -$1,500 million
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.19, revenue view $2.21 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, May 24 Anthem Inc is looking at each state to determine what its participation in the Obamacare individual market will be next year given the political and regulatory uncertainty, Chief Executive Officer Joseph Swedish said on Wednesday.
* Says discussions with its lending banks are well advanced and they are targeting execution of an agreement during June 2017, prior to implementation of broader Seadrill Limited restructuring