2017年 2月 16日

BRIEF-Choice Properties REIT posts Q4 FFO per share $0.199/unit

Feb 15 Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust

* Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust reports solid results for the fourth quarter of 2016

* Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust - funds from operations for Q4 2016 was $0.251 per unit

* Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust - adjusted funds from operations for Q4 of 2016 was $81.8 million or $0.199 per unit

* Q4 FFO per share view c$0.25 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Choice Properties Real Estate Investment - in 2017 sees to maintain total occupancy rate of about 98 pct, with occupancy rate for Ancillary GLA in 90 pct range Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
