BRIEF-Constellation Software posts Q4 adj. earnings $5.75/shr

Feb 15 Constellation Software Inc

* Constellation Software Inc announces results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2016 and declares quarterly dividend

* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $5.75

* Q4 earnings per share $3.10

* Q4 revenue $564 million versus I/B/E/S view $569.8 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $5.55 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
