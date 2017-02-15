版本:
BRIEF-Sun Life Financial announces Chairman succession

Feb 15 Sun Life Financial Inc

* Sun Life Financial announces Chairman succession

* Says Chairman of the board James H. Sutcliffe to retire

* Sun Life Financial Inc - James H. Sutcliffe will be succeeded as chairman by William D. Anderson Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
