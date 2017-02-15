版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 16日 星期四 06:27 BJT

BRIEF-PHH posts Q4 loss per share $2.49

Feb 15 PHH Corp

* PHH Corporation announces fourth quarter 2016 results

* Q4 loss per share $2.49

* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.54 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly net revenues $ 72 million versus $ 123 million

* Qtrly core loss per share $1.86 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐