BRIEF-Abacus announces $1 mln financing and proposed share consolidation

Feb 15 Abacus Mining And Exploration Corp

* Abacus announces $1,000,000 financing and proposed share consolidation

* Abacus Mining and Exploration Corp - issuance of 20 million units at a price of $0.05 per unit

* Abacus Mining and Exploration Corp - proceeds from financing will be applied towards company's exploration commitments

* Abacus Mining and Exploration Corp - proposes to consolidate its common shares on a 6:1 basis Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
