BRIEF-Laredo Petroleum posts Q4 loss per share $0.08

BRIEF-Eaton Vance Corp reports Q2 earnings per share $0.62
* Eaton Vance Corp report for the three and six month periods ended april 30, 2017
Feb 15 Laredo Petroleum Inc
* Laredo Petroleum announces 2016 fourth-quarter and full-year financial and operating results
* Q4 loss per share $0.08
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.15 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q4 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share $0.16
* Laredo Petroleum Inc - expects to complete 12 horizontal development wells in Q1 of 2017
* Laredo Petroleum Inc - produced a company record 53,141 barrels of oil equivalent ("BOE") per day in Q4 of 2016
* Laredo Petroleum Inc says reiterating is previously stated anticipated full-year 2017 production growth guidance of at least 15 pct
* Laredo Petroleum Inc sees 1Q-2017 production 52 - 54 mboe/d
* Laredo petroleum Inc - sees 2Q-2017 production 55 - 58 mboe/d Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Eaton Vance Corp report for the three and six month periods ended april 30, 2017
NEW YORK, May 24 Anthem Inc is looking at each state to determine what its participation in the Obamacare individual market will be next year given the political and regulatory uncertainty, Chief Executive Officer Joseph Swedish said on Wednesday.
* Says discussions with its lending banks are well advanced and they are targeting execution of an agreement during June 2017, prior to implementation of broader Seadrill Limited restructuring