BRIEF-Parker Drilling posts Q4 adj. loss per share $0.33

BRIEF-Eaton Vance Corp reports Q2 earnings per share $0.62
* Eaton Vance Corp report for the three and six month periods ended april 30, 2017
Feb 15 Parker Drilling Co
* Parker Drilling reports 2016 fourth quarter results
* Q4 adjusted loss per share $0.33 excluding items
* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.38 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q4 revenue $94 million versus I/B/E/S view $95.4 million
* "our Q4 results were in line with our expectations in face of ongoing market challenges"
* Parker drilling -"for 2017, we have identified a number of growth opportunities and estimate total capital expenditures of $40 to $50 million"
* In quarter, co "also saw continued multi-well rig inquiries in U.S. barge business"
* Contracted backlog for drilling services was $379 million at end of Q4 compared with $421 million as of September 30, 2016
* Qtrly loss per share $0.39
NEW YORK, May 24 Anthem Inc is looking at each state to determine what its participation in the Obamacare individual market will be next year given the political and regulatory uncertainty, Chief Executive Officer Joseph Swedish said on Wednesday.
* Says discussions with its lending banks are well advanced and they are targeting execution of an agreement during June 2017, prior to implementation of broader Seadrill Limited restructuring