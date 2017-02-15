版本:
BRIEF-TransCanada appoints Stéphan Crétier as independent director

Feb 15 TransCanada Corp

* TransCanada appoints new independent director

* TransCanada Corp - appointment of a new independent director, Stéphan Crétier, effective February 17, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
