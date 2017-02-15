BRIEF-Neenah Paper reports Q4 earnings per share $0.95

BRIEF-Eaton Vance Corp reports Q2 earnings per share $0.62
* Eaton Vance Corp report for the three and six month periods ended april 30, 2017
Feb 15 Neenah Paper Inc
* Neenah Paper reports 2016 fourth quarter and full year results
* Q4 earnings per share $0.95
* Q4 sales $220.5 million versus I/B/E/S view $231.9 million
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.78 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Neenah Paper Inc - capital spending of $19.1 million in Q4 of 2016 compared with $22.4 million in prior year period
* Neenah Paper Inc says U.S. dollar is projected to be at least five cents stronger versus euro in 2017
* Neenah Paper Inc - quarterly dividends will increase 12 percent to $0.37/share
* Neenah Paper Inc - input costs in 2017 for energy and raw materials are projected to rise versus 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, May 24 Anthem Inc is looking at each state to determine what its participation in the Obamacare individual market will be next year given the political and regulatory uncertainty, Chief Executive Officer Joseph Swedish said on Wednesday.
* Says discussions with its lending banks are well advanced and they are targeting execution of an agreement during June 2017, prior to implementation of broader Seadrill Limited restructuring