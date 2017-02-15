BRIEF-Neenah Paper reports Q4 earnings per share $0.95

Feb 15 Neenah Paper Inc

* Neenah Paper reports 2016 fourth quarter and full year results

* Q4 earnings per share $0.95

* Q4 sales $220.5 million versus I/B/E/S view $231.9 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.78 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Neenah Paper Inc - capital spending of $19.1 million in Q4 of 2016 compared with $22.4 million in prior year period

* Neenah Paper Inc says U.S. dollar is projected to be at least five cents stronger versus euro in 2017

* Neenah Paper Inc - quarterly dividends will increase 12 percent to $0.37/share

* Neenah Paper Inc - input costs in 2017 for energy and raw materials are projected to rise versus 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: