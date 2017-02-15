BRIEF-Wintrust Mortgage says acquired mortgage banking assets of American Homestead Mortgage

BRIEF-Eaton Vance Corp reports Q2 earnings per share $0.62
* Eaton Vance Corp report for the three and six month periods ended april 30, 2017
Feb 15 Wintrust Financial Corp
* Wintrust Mortgage announces the acquisition of mortgage banking assets of American Homestead Mortgage, expanding its presence in Montana
* Wintrust Financial Corp - terms of transaction are not being disclosed by parties
* Wintrust Financial Corp says transaction is not expected to have a material effect on Wintrust's 2017 earnings
* Wintrust Financial Corp - significant portion of purchase price for AHM assets is conditioned upon future profitability
NEW YORK, May 24 Anthem Inc is looking at each state to determine what its participation in the Obamacare individual market will be next year given the political and regulatory uncertainty, Chief Executive Officer Joseph Swedish said on Wednesday.
* Says discussions with its lending banks are well advanced and they are targeting execution of an agreement during June 2017, prior to implementation of broader Seadrill Limited restructuring