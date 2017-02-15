版本:
BRIEF-Wintrust Mortgage says acquired mortgage banking assets of American Homestead Mortgage

Feb 15 Wintrust Financial Corp

* Wintrust Mortgage announces the acquisition of mortgage banking assets of American Homestead Mortgage, expanding its presence in Montana

* Wintrust Financial Corp - terms of transaction are not being disclosed by parties

* Wintrust Financial Corp says transaction is not expected to have a material effect on Wintrust's 2017 earnings

* Wintrust Financial Corp - significant portion of purchase price for AHM assets is conditioned upon future profitability Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
