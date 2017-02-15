BRIEF-CryoLife reports Q4 adj. earnings per share $0.12

BRIEF-Eaton Vance Corp reports Q2 earnings per share $0.62
* Eaton Vance Corp report for the three and six month periods ended april 30, 2017
Feb 15 CryoLife Inc
* CryoLife reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results
* Q4 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.12
* Q4 GAAP earnings per share $0.09
* Q4 revenue $45 million versus I/B/E/S view $46.9 million
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.09 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* CryoLife Inc sees 2017 total revenues $188 million - $192 million
* Fy2017 revenue view $193.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* CryoLife Inc sees 2017 non-GAAP income per common share $0.40 - $0.43
* CryoLife Inc sees 2017 gross margins between 68 pct - 69 pct
* FY2017 earnings per share view $0.47 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Eaton Vance Corp report for the three and six month periods ended april 30, 2017
NEW YORK, May 24 Anthem Inc is looking at each state to determine what its participation in the Obamacare individual market will be next year given the political and regulatory uncertainty, Chief Executive Officer Joseph Swedish said on Wednesday.
* Says discussions with its lending banks are well advanced and they are targeting execution of an agreement during June 2017, prior to implementation of broader Seadrill Limited restructuring