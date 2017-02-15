版本:
BRIEF-CryoLife reports Q4 adj. earnings per share $0.12

Feb 15 CryoLife Inc

* CryoLife reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results

* Q4 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.12

* Q4 GAAP earnings per share $0.09

* Q4 revenue $45 million versus I/B/E/S view $46.9 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.09 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* CryoLife Inc sees 2017 total revenues $188 million - $192 million

* Fy2017 revenue view $193.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* CryoLife Inc sees 2017 non-GAAP income per common share $0.40 - $0.43

* CryoLife Inc sees 2017 gross margins between 68 pct - 69 pct

* FY2017 earnings per share view $0.47 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
