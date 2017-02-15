BRIEF-Avis Budget Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.15

Feb 15 Avis Budget Group Inc :

* Avis Budget Group reports fourth quarter and full-year 2016 results

* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.15

* Q4 loss per share $0.35

* Q4 revenue $1.9 billion versus i/b/e/s view $1.96 billion

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.17 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees fy 2017 adjusted earnings per share $3.05 to $3.75

* Avis Budget group inc says total company per-unit fleet costs are expected to be $280 to $290 per month in 2017, compared to $285 in 2016

* Avis Budget Group Inc - expects that it will generate $450 to $500 million of free cash flow in 2017

* Sees full-year 2017 revenue to increase 2% to 3%, to $8.8 to $8.95 billion

* Avis Budget Group - movements in currency exchange rates are currently expected to negatively impact revenue growth by approximately $130 million for 2017

* Avis Budget Group Inc - will repurchase $300 million or more of common stock this year

* Avis Budget Group Inc - sees full year 2017 adjusted pretax income will be $430 million to $510 million

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $3.45, revenue view $9.01 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S