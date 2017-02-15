版本:
BRIEF-Travelzoo announces share repurchase program

Feb 15 Travelzoo Inc

* Travelzoo announces share repurchase program

* Travelzoo Inc - board of directors has authorized repurchase of up to 1 million of company's outstanding common shares

* Travelzoo Inc - repurchase will be funded from available cash Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
