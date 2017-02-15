版本:
BRIEF-Raven Industries posts Q3 earnings per share $0.16

Feb 15 Raven Industries Inc

* Raven Industries reports strong third quarter fiscal 2017 results

* Q3 earnings per share $0.16

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.12 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2017 sales about $277 million

* Q3 sales rose 7.3 percent to $72.5 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
