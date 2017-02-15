版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 16日 星期四 07:00 BJT

BRIEF-Aecom announces pricing of $1 bln in senior unsecured notes due 2027

Feb 15 Aecom

* Aecom announces pricing of us $1 billion in senior unsecured notes due 2027

* Aecom - senior notes will pay interest semiannually at a rate of 5.125 pct and will mature on March 15, 2027 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
