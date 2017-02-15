BRIEF-Agnico Eagle posts Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.02

BRIEF-Eaton Vance Corp reports Q2 earnings per share $0.62
* Eaton Vance Corp report for the three and six month periods ended april 30, 2017
Feb 15 Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd
* Agnico Eagle reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results - Meliadine and Amaruq projects approved for development; annual gold production expected to grow to 2.0 million ounces in 2020
* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.02 excluding items
* Q4 earnings per share $0.28
* Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd - annual gold production expected to grow to 2.0 million ounces in 2020
* Agnico Eagle - gold production forecasts for 2017 and 2018 are unchanged from previous guidance of approximately 1.55 and 1.50 million ounces, respectively
* Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd - payable production in Q4 of 2016 was 426,433 ounces of gold, compared to 422,328 ounces in Q4 of 2015
* Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd - cost guidance for 2017 unchanged from prior year's guidance
* Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd - cost guidance for 2017 essentially unchanged from prior year's guidance
* Agnico Eagle Mines - gold production in 2019 is forecast to be about 1.60 million ounces, while production in 2020 is expected to be about 2.0 million ounces
* Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd - total capital expenditures are forecast to be approximately $850 million in 2017, approximately $950 million in 2018
* Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd - total capital expenditures are forecast to be approximately $500 million in 2019
* Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd - annual sustaining capital expenditures for 2017 and beyond are expected to remain stable at approximately $300 million
* In 2017 and 2018, payable gold production is expected to be about 1.55 and 1.50 million ounces of gold, respectively
* Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd qtrly revenues from mining operations $499.2 million versus $482.9 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Eaton Vance Corp report for the three and six month periods ended april 30, 2017
NEW YORK, May 24 Anthem Inc is looking at each state to determine what its participation in the Obamacare individual market will be next year given the political and regulatory uncertainty, Chief Executive Officer Joseph Swedish said on Wednesday.
* Says discussions with its lending banks are well advanced and they are targeting execution of an agreement during June 2017, prior to implementation of broader Seadrill Limited restructuring