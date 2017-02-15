BRIEF-NetEase Inc Q4 revenue RMB 12.1 billion

BRIEF-Eaton Vance Corp reports Q2 earnings per share $0.62
* Eaton Vance Corp report for the three and six month periods ended april 30, 2017
Feb 15 NetEase Inc
* NetEase Inc reports fourth quarter and fiscal year 2016 unaudited financial results
* Q4 revenue RMB 12.1 billion versus I/B/E/S view RMB 10.86 billion
* NetEase Inc says Q4 net revenue $1,742.6 million versus. $1,220 million
* NetEase Inc says reported basic and diluted earnings per ads of $4.04 and $4.01, respectively, for Q4 of 2016
* NetEase Inc says Q4 net revenues from online games $1,290.4 million versus $849.5 million
* NetEase Inc says non-GAAP basic and diluted earnings per ads were $4.34 and $4.30, respectively, for Q4 of 2016
* NetEase Inc says board of directors has approved a dividend of $1.01 per ads for Q4 of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Eaton Vance Corp report for the three and six month periods ended april 30, 2017
NEW YORK, May 24 Anthem Inc is looking at each state to determine what its participation in the Obamacare individual market will be next year given the political and regulatory uncertainty, Chief Executive Officer Joseph Swedish said on Wednesday.
* Says discussions with its lending banks are well advanced and they are targeting execution of an agreement during June 2017, prior to implementation of broader Seadrill Limited restructuring