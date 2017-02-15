版本:
BRIEF-Enercare, Enercare Solutions announce offering by Enercare Solutions of $500 mln of senior unsecured notes

Feb 15 Enercare Inc

* Enercare and Enercare Solutions announce offering by Enercare Solutions of $500 million of senior unsecured notes

* Enercare - proceeds of offering will be used by enercare solutions to redeem all outstanding 4.30 pct series 2012-1 senior unsecured notes due November 30, 2017

* Enercare Inc - offering consisting of $275 million of 3.38 pct series 2017-1 senior unsecured notes due February 21, 2022

* Enercare Inc - offering consisting of $225 million of 3.99 pct series 2017-2 senior unsecured notes due February 21, 2024 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
