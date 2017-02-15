BRIEF-Enercare, Enercare Solutions announce offering by Enercare Solutions of $500 mln of senior unsecured notes

BRIEF-Eaton Vance Corp reports Q2 earnings per share $0.62
* Eaton Vance Corp report for the three and six month periods ended april 30, 2017
Feb 15 Enercare Inc
* Enercare and Enercare Solutions announce offering by Enercare Solutions of $500 million of senior unsecured notes
* Enercare - proceeds of offering will be used by enercare solutions to redeem all outstanding 4.30 pct series 2012-1 senior unsecured notes due November 30, 2017
* Enercare Inc - offering consisting of $275 million of 3.38 pct series 2017-1 senior unsecured notes due February 21, 2022
* Enercare Inc - offering consisting of $225 million of 3.99 pct series 2017-2 senior unsecured notes due February 21, 2024 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, May 24 Anthem Inc is looking at each state to determine what its participation in the Obamacare individual market will be next year given the political and regulatory uncertainty, Chief Executive Officer Joseph Swedish said on Wednesday.
* Says discussions with its lending banks are well advanced and they are targeting execution of an agreement during June 2017, prior to implementation of broader Seadrill Limited restructuring