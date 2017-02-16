BRIEF-Oil States reports Q4 loss per share $0.21

BRIEF-Blackline prices follow-on offering at $33.00 per share
* Pricing of a follow-on public offering of 3.5 million shares of its common stock at a price to public of $33.00 per share
Feb 15 Oil States International Inc :
* Oil States announces fourth quarter 2016 results
* Q4 loss per share $0.21
* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.22 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q4 revenue $169.9 million versus I/B/E/S view $176.8 million
* Oil States International Inc - "commodity prices and u.s. Land rig count trends are favorable for our well site services segment going into 2017"
* Q4 adjusted loss per share $0.20 excluding items
SYDNEY, May 25 Copper was trading flat on Thursday, steadying a day after dropping on concerns that slowing economic growth in China could hit demand from the world's top metals consumer.
* Q1 revenue c$12.7 million