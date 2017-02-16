BRIEF-Oil States reports Q4 loss per share $0.21

Feb 15 Oil States International Inc :

* Oil States announces fourth quarter 2016 results

* Q4 loss per share $0.21

* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.22 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 revenue $169.9 million versus I/B/E/S view $176.8 million

* Oil States International Inc - "commodity prices and u.s. Land rig count trends are favorable for our well site services segment going into 2017"

* Q4 adjusted loss per share $0.20 excluding items