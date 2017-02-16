版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 16日 星期四

BRIEF-Petrocapita announces closing of acquisition of Twin Butte Energy assets

Feb 15 Petrocapita Income Trust :

* Petrocapita announces closing of acquisition of Twin Butte Energy assets Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
