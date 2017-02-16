版本:
BRIEF-Martin Midstream Partners announces pricing of public offering of common units

Feb 15 Martin Midstream Partners LP :

* Martin Midstream Partners L.P. announces pricing of public offering of common units

* Priced previously announced public offering of 2.6 million of its common units at a price to public of $18/unit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
