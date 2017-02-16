版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 16日 星期四 08:37 BJT

BRIEF-Acadian Timber Corp reports qtrly earnings per share $0.18

Feb 15 Acadian Timber Corp :

* Acadian Timber Corp reports strong year-end results

* Board of directors approved a 10pct increase in Acadian's annual dividend to $1.10 per share effective in Q1 of 2017

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.18 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐