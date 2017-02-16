BRIEF-Abraxas says proved reserves grew 1.5 mmboe to 44.7 mmboe

BRIEF-Blackline prices follow-on offering at $33.00 per share
* Pricing of a follow-on public offering of 3.5 million shares of its common stock at a price to public of $33.00 per share
Feb 15 Abraxas Petroleum Corp :
* Abraxas provides reserve and operational update
* Proved reserves grew 1.5 mmboe to 44.7 mmboe for year ending Dec. 31, 2016
* All operations on track with original schedule
* Production for Q4 of 2016 is expected to average approximately 7,955 boepd
* Capital expenditures for year Dec. 31, 2016 expected to be about $31.7 million
SYDNEY, May 25 Copper was trading flat on Thursday, steadying a day after dropping on concerns that slowing economic growth in China could hit demand from the world's top metals consumer.
* Q1 revenue c$12.7 million