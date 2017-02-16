BRIEF-Abraxas says proved reserves grew 1.5 mmboe to 44.7 mmboe

Feb 15 Abraxas Petroleum Corp :

* Abraxas provides reserve and operational update

* Proved reserves grew 1.5 mmboe to 44.7 mmboe for year ending Dec. 31, 2016

* All operations on track with original schedule

* Production for Q4 of 2016 is expected to average approximately 7,955 boepd

* Capital expenditures for year Dec. 31, 2016 expected to be about $31.7 million