2017年 2月 16日

BRIEF-OSI Systems announces pricing of upsized $250 mln convertible senior notes

Feb 15 OSI Systems Inc :

* OSI Systems announces pricing of upsized $250 million convertible senior notes due 2022

* OSI Systems Inc - pricing of an upsized private offering of $250 million aggregate principal amount of its 1.25 pct convertible senior notes due 2022

* Size of offering was increased by $25 million from previously announced offering size of $225 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
