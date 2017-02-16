版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 16日 星期四 18:24 BJT

BRIEF-NGL Energy announces upsizing and pricing of offering

Feb 16 Ngl Energy Partners Lp

* NGL Energy Partners LP announces upsizing and pricing of common unit offering

* Upsized and priced underwritten public offering of 8.8 million common units representing limited partner interests

* Gross proceeds of offering will be approximately $197.6 million

