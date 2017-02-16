BRIEF-Covanta Holding Q4 earnings per share $0.08

METALS-Copper steadies after fall on China downgrade
SYDNEY, May 25 Copper was trading flat on Thursday, steadying a day after dropping on concerns that slowing economic growth in China could hit demand from the world's top metals consumer.
Feb 16 Covanta Holding Corp
* Covanta holding corporation reports 2016 fourth quarter and full year results and provides 2017 guidance
* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.08
* Q4 earnings per share $0.08
* Q4 revenue $457 million versus I/B/E/S view $425.5 million
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.13 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees FY adjusted EBITDA $400 million - $440 million
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
SYDNEY, May 25 Copper was trading flat on Thursday, steadying a day after dropping on concerns that slowing economic growth in China could hit demand from the world's top metals consumer.
* Q1 revenue c$12.7 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* 58.com reports first quarter 2017 unaudited financial results