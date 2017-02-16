版本:
2017年 2月 16日 星期四

BRIEF-Covanta Holding Q4 earnings per share $0.08

Feb 16 Covanta Holding Corp

* Covanta holding corporation reports 2016 fourth quarter and full year results and provides 2017 guidance

* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.08

* Q4 earnings per share $0.08

* Q4 revenue $457 million versus I/B/E/S view $425.5 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.13 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY adjusted EBITDA $400 million - $440 million

