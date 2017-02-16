版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 16日 星期四

BRIEF-Ecobalt announces C$13 million bought deal financing

Feb 16 Ecobalt Solutions Inc

* Ecobalt announces C$13 million bought deal financing

* Entered into an agreement with a syndicate of underwriters led by Canaccord Genuity Corp.

* Underwriters agreed to purchase, on a bought deal basis, 13 million units of company at a price of C$1.00 per unit

