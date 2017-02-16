版本:
BRIEF-Situs to provide loan servicing for loan portfolio acquired by Colony Northstar

Feb 16 Situs

* Situs selected as loan servicer, facility and security agent to loan portfolio acquired by Colony Northstar Inc, in Ireland

* Situs - loan book has a face value of 1.3 billion euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
