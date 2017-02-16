版本:
BRIEF-NV Gold announces private placement of up to C$800,000

Feb 16 Nv Gold Corp

* NV Gold announces private placement of up to C$800,000

* Placement is an offering of up to 4 million units at C$0.20 per unit

* Each unit consists of one share and one-half of one warrant exercisable at C$0.30 per share for two years from issue of units Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
