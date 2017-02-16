BRIEF-Himax Technologies Q4 adj earnings per share $0.026

Feb 16 Himax Technologies Inc

* Himax Technologies, Inc. reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results; provides first quarter 2017 guidance

* Q4 revenue $203.4 million versus I/B/E/S view $202.6 million

* Q4 Non-GAAP earnings per share $0.026

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.07 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Himax Technologies Inc - Company remains positive on its 2017 and long term business outlook.

* Provides first quarter 2017 guidance revenue to decrease 18.0% to 25.0% sequentially

* Himax Technologies Inc - Sees FY 2017 GAAP EPS to be

0.5 to 2.0 cents per diluted ads

* Sees first quarter 2017 gross margin to be around 23.0% to 24.0%

