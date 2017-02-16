BRIEF-Encana Reports Q4 loss of $0.29/shr

Feb 16 Encana Corp

* Encana delivers strong fourth quarter and full-year 2016 results; company on track to grow corporate margin and crude and condensate production in 2017

* Q4 non-GAAP operating earnings per share $0.09

* Q4 loss per share $0.29

* Encana Corp says Q4 production from core assets of 237,100 barrels of oil equivalent per day

* Encana corp says Q4 total liquids production of 108,900 barrels per day

* Encana Corp - Encana's 2017 capital program is expected to be between $1.6 billion and $1.8 billion

* Encana Corp - 2017 total production is expected to be between 320,000 boe/d and 330,000 boe/d

* Encana Corp - Plans to grow crude and condensate production by more than 35 percent through 2017

* Encana Corp - Plans to fund its 2017 capital program with cash flows and cash on hand

* Encana Corp says estimates total liquids volumes will average between 125,000 bbls/d and 130,000 bbls/d in 2017

* Encana Corp - sees FY natural gas production between 1,150 mmcf/d to 1,200 mmcf/d

* Encana Corp says expects to deliver a corporate margin of greater than $10 per barrel of oil equivalent (boe) in 2017

* Encana - As at January 31, 2017, Encana had hedged approximately 79,000 bbls/d of expected 2017 crude and condensate production for balance of year

* Encana Corp - Company is "firmly" on track with its five-year plan