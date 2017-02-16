版本:
2017年 2月 16日

BRIEF-Icon reports Q4 earnings of $1.33 per share

Feb 16 Icon Plc

* Icon reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results

* Q4 earnings per share $1.33

* Q4 earnings per share view $1.26 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 revenue $435 million versus I/B/E/S view $440.8 million

* Sees FY 2017 earnings per share $5.00 to $5.20

* Sees FY 2017 revenue up 2 to 5 percent

* Sees FY 2017 revenue $1.7 billion to $1.75 billion

* FY 2017 earnings per share view $5.13, revenue view $1.73 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
