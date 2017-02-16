BRIEF-Time Inc reports Q4 diluted earnings per share $0.56

Feb 16 Time Inc -

* Time Inc increased fourth quarter operating income from $10 million to $122 million and increased fourth quarter adjusted oibda by 14% year-over-year_the highest rates of growth in any single quarter since spin-off in 2014

* Revenues decreased $10 million or 1% in Q4 of 2016 from year-earlier quarter to $867 million

* Quarterly diluted earnings per share $0.56

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.78, revenue view $872.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees 2017 revenues about $3,000 million

* Sees 2017 capital expenditures $80 million to $90 million

* FY2017 revenue view $3.02 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Quarterly adjusted earnings per share $0.75

* Stronger U.S. Dollar relative to british pound had a $22 million adverse impact on revenues for quarter ended December 31, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: