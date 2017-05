BRIEF-EPAM reports Q4 non-GAAP earnings of $0.77/shr

Feb 16 EPAM Systems Inc

* EPAM reports results for fourth quarter and full year 2016

* Q4 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.77

* Q4 GAAP earnings per share $0.46

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.79 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 revenue $313.5 million versus I/B/E/S view $311.8 million

* Sees Q1 2017 GAAP earnings per share at least $0.49

* Sees Q1 revenue at least $315 million

* Sees Q1 2017 non-gaap earnings per share at least $0.72

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.73, revenue view $317.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2017 non-GAAP earnings per share at least $3.38

* Sees FY 2017 GAAP earnings per share at least $2.45

* FY 2017 earnings per share view $3.34, revenue view $1.40 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* EPAM Systems Inc - Revenue growth for fiscal 2017 will be at least 20 percent, after factoring in an estimated 3 percent for currency headwinds Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: