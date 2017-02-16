BRIEF-Wendy's Co reports Q4 earnings per share $0.11 from continuing operations

Feb 16 Wendys Co -

* Company announces accelerated G&A savings and capex reduction on path to 2020 goals

* Wendys Co sees 2017 same-restaurant sales growth of approximately 2 to 3 percent for North America system

* Board of directors authorizes 8 percent increase in quarterly dividend rate and new $150 million share repurchase program

* The Wendy's Company reports preliminary 2016 results; announces 2017 outlook and updates 2020 goals

* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.08 from continuing operations

* Q4 earnings per share $0.11 from continuing operations

* Q4 revenue $309.9 million versus I/B/E/S view $308.5 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.09 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share about $0.45 to $0.47

* Wendys Co sees 2017 capital expenditures of approximately $80 to $90 million

* Wendys Co sees 2017 flat company-operated restaurant margin compared to 2016

* Wendys Co - completed its plan to reduce its company-operated restaurant ownership to approximately 5 percent of total system

* During 2016 we facilitated 144 buy and flips and expect to complete around 400 in 2017

* Wendys Co sees adjusted ebitda margin of 38 to 40 percent by 2020

* Sees 2017 adjusted ebitda of approximately $396 to $404 million

* Wendys Co sees free cash flow of about $275 million by 2020

* Wendys Co - global restaurant sales (in constant currency and excluding venezuela) of $12 billion as part of 2020 goals

* Sees 2017 labor inflation of approximately 4 percent

* Wendys Co - adjusted ebitda margin of 38 to 40 percent as part of 2020 goals

* Wendys Co - "expect that we will be able to reduce g&a to approximately 1.5 percent of global restaurant sales by 2020"

* Wendys Co - free cash flow of $275 million as part of 2020 goals

* FY2017 earnings per share view $0.46 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S