BRIEF-Strayer Education posts Q4 adj. earnings per share $0.95

METALS-Copper steadies after fall on China downgrade
SYDNEY, May 25 Copper was trading flat on Thursday, steadying a day after dropping on concerns that slowing economic growth in China could hit demand from the world's top metals consumer.
Feb 16 Strayer Education Inc
* Strayer Education Inc reports fourth quarter and full year revenues and earnings; winter term 2017 enrollments
* Q4 earnings per share $0.95 excluding items
* Q4 earnings per share $1.07
* Q4 revenue $119.3 million versus I/B/E/S view $119.4 million
* Q4 earnings per share view $1.17 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Strayer education inc - total enrollments at Strayer University for winter term 2017 increased to 43,387 students, from 40,872 students for winter term 2016
* Q4 operating margin was 16.5 pct, or 15.4 pct excluding noncash adjustments, compared to 19.1 pct in Q4 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
