BRIEF-Cbiz reports Q4 earnings $0.76/shr from continuing operations

Feb 16 Cbiz Inc

* Cbiz reports fourth-quarter and full-year 2016 results

* Q4 earnings per share $0.76 from continuing operations

* Q4 revenue rose 8.7 percent to $178.8 million

* Sees FY 2017 revenue up 6 to 8 percent

* Cbiz Inc - FY 2017 earnings per diluted share is expected to increase within a range of 8 pct to 10 pct over $0.76 reported for 2016

* Qtrly same-unit revenue up 2.9 pct