BRIEF-Canadian Tire Corp posts Q4 earnings c$3.46/shr

Feb 16 Canadian Tire Corporation Ltd

* Canadian Tire Corporation reports strong fourth quarter and full year results

* Q4 earnings per share c$3.46

* Q4 same store sales for Canadian Tire up 8.1 pct

* Q4 earnings per share view c$3.40 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly revenue $3.64 billion versus $3.38 billion

* Canadian Tire Corporation - intention to make normal course issuer bid to purchase from March 2, 2017 to March 1, 2018 up to 6 million class a non-voting shares

* Canadian Tire Corporation Ltd - Canadian Tire retail's Q4 retail sales increased 9.6 pct