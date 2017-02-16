BRIEF-Laboratory Corporation Of America Q4 adjusted EPS $2.15

METALS-Copper steadies after fall on China downgrade
SYDNEY, May 25 Copper was trading flat on Thursday, steadying a day after dropping on concerns that slowing economic growth in China could hit demand from the world's top metals consumer.
Feb 16 Laboratory Corporation Of America Holdings :
* Laboratory Corporation Of America Holdings announces record 2016 fourth quarter and full year results and provides 2017 guidance
* Q4 earnings per share $1.75
* Q4 earnings per share view $2.13 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share $9.35 to $9.75
* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $2.15
* Q4 revenue $2.4 billion versus I/B/E/S view $2.35 billion
* Laboratory Corporation Of America Holdings- 2017 free cash flow guidance of $925 million to $975 million, up 3% to 9% over 2016
* Sees FY 17 net revenue growth of 4.5% to 6.5% over 2016
* Labcorp - on track to deliver cost synergies of $100 million related to acquisition of covance through three-year period ending in 2017
* Laboratory Corporation Of America Holdings - backlog at end of year was $4.9 billion
* Laboratory Corporation Of America Holdings - expects approximately $2.0 billion of backlog to convert into revenue in next twelve months
* Sees FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share $9.35 to $9.75 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Q1 revenue c$12.7 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* 58.com reports first quarter 2017 unaudited financial results