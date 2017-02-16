版本:
BRIEF-Glaukos completes patient enrollment in pivotal phase of clinical trial for eye drug

Feb 16 Glaukos Corp -

* Glaukos completes patient enrollment in pivotal phase of U.S. IDE clinical trial for iStent supra Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
