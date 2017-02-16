版本:
BRIEF-Pool Corp Q4 earnings per share $0.06

Feb 16 Pool Corp :

* Pool Corporation reports record 2016 results and provides 2017 earnings guidance

* Q4 sales $445.2 million versus I/B/E/S view $431.4 million

* Sees FY 2017 earnings per share $3.80 to $4.00

* Q4 earnings per share $0.06

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.06 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY 2017 earnings per share view $3.86 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
