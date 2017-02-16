BRIEF-Duke Energy reports Q4 loss per share $0.33

METALS-Copper steadies after fall on China downgrade
SYDNEY, May 25 Copper was trading flat on Thursday, steadying a day after dropping on concerns that slowing economic growth in China could hit demand from the world's top metals consumer.
Feb 16 Duke Energy Corp -
* Duke Energy reports fourth quarter and full-year 2016 financial results
* Q4 gaap loss per share $0.33
* Sees fy 2017 adjusted earnings per share $4.50 to $4.70
* Five-year growth capital plan increased by approximately 25 percent to $37 billion
* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.81
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.81 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $4.60 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly electric utilities and infrastructure operating revenues $4,936 million versus $4,851 million
* Extended its long-term adjusted diluted EPS growth rate of 4 to 6 percent to 2021
* Due to Piedmont acquisition and sale of International Energy 2016, Duke Energy's segment structure has been realigned
* Segment structure realigned to include electric utilities and infrastructure, gas utilities and infrastructure and commercial renewables Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Q1 revenue c$12.7 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* 58.com reports first quarter 2017 unaudited financial results