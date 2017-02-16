BRIEF-On Deck reports Q4 loss per share $0.50

Feb 16 On Deck Capital Inc -
* Ondeck reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial
results
* Q4 adjusted loss per share $0.44
* Q4 gaap loss per share $0.50
* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.17 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Launched a cost rationalization plan that is expected to
produce approximately $20 million of annual savings
* Plan includes an approximately 11 percent reduction in
total headcount from announced layoffs and actual and scheduled
attrition
* Incurred a $1.8 million charge in q4 of 2016 in connection
with plan
* Sees full year 2017 gross revenue between $377 million and
$387 million, adjusted EBITDA between positive $5 million and
$15 million
* Sees Q1 gross revenue between $89 million and $93 million;
sees Q1 adjusted EBITDA between negative $4 million and negative
$8 million
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: