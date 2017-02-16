BRIEF-Tempur Sealy reports Q4 EPS $1.12

METALS-Copper steadies after fall on China downgrade
SYDNEY, May 25 Copper was trading flat on Thursday, steadying a day after dropping on concerns that slowing economic growth in China could hit demand from the world's top metals consumer.
Feb 16 Tempur Sealy International Inc -
* Tempur Sealy reports record fourth quarter and full year 2016 results
* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $1.18
* Q4 gaap earnings per share $1.12
* Q4 sales $769.5 million versus I/B/E/S view $763.9 million
* Q4 earnings per share view $1.13 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Tempur Sealy says for full year 2017, company currently expects adjusted EBITDA to range from $400 million to $450 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Q1 revenue c$12.7 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* 58.com reports first quarter 2017 unaudited financial results