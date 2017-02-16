版本:
BRIEF-Tempur Sealy reports Q4 EPS $1.12

Feb 16 Tempur Sealy International Inc -

* Tempur Sealy reports record fourth quarter and full year 2016 results

* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $1.18

* Q4 gaap earnings per share $1.12

* Q4 sales $769.5 million versus I/B/E/S view $763.9 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $1.13 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Tempur Sealy says for full year 2017, company currently expects adjusted EBITDA to range from $400 million to $450 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
